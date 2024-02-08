Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of SYF opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

