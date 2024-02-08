Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

