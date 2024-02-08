Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $247.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $340.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.87.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

