13,083 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 79,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 47,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.