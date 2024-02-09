13,083 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 79,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 47,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.
NYSE HIX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.65.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
