27,900 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $8,019,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of TKO opened at $85.93 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

