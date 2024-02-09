31,705 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,705 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 849,146 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

