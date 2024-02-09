37,195 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.97 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

