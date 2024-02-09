4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $27.50. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 374,821 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,980 shares of company stock worth $12,216,118 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

