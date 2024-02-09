64,700 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.