64,700 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

