77,466 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.30% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $36.13 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

