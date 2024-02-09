96,540 Shares in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Rent the Runway as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $120,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,620.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,897 shares of company stock worth $308,805 in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on RENT
Rent the Runway Trading Up 5.2 %
RENT stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rent the Runway
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.