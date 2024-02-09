96,540 Shares in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Rent the Runway as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $120,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,620.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,897 shares of company stock worth $308,805 in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RENT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

RENT stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

