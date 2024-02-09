99 Acquisition Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 14th (NASDAQ:NNAGU)

99 Acquisition Group’s (NASDAQ:NNAGU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 14th. 99 Acquisition Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 18th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
99 Acquisition Group Price Performance
Shares of NNAGU stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. 99 Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34.
About 99 Acquisition Group
