Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

ASO opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

