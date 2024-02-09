Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ADN stock opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$15.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

