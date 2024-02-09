Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

