Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACST opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
