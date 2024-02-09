Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

