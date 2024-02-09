Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 86 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $282,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $696.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $707.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

