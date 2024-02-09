Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Aecon Group traded as high as C$14.65 and last traded at C$14.56, with a volume of 28715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.57.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.23.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Aecon Group Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.71. The firm has a market cap of C$901.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.