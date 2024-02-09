AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

