Agiliti, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agiliti in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agiliti’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Agiliti Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.44 million, a PE ratio of -86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.80. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 4.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $219,086.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,981,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock worth $622,811. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

