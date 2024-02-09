Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.96.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

