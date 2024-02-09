Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

AGI opened at $12.10 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

