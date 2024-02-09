Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

ALGN opened at $295.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

