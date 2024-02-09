Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

