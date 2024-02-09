Allegion plc (ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 29th

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

