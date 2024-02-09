AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $12,281.77 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Sinha sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $12,281.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,318.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vikas Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Vikas Sinha sold 3,205 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $2,147.35.

On Thursday, January 4th, Vikas Sinha sold 961 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $615.04.

On Friday, November 17th, Vikas Sinha sold 2,490 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $4,058.70.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.84. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

ALVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler cut AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AlloVir by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

