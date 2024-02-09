Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Allurion Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $2.96 on Friday. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies
About Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allurion Technologies
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.