Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Allurion Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $2.96 on Friday. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies

About Allurion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $14,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

