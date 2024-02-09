Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $227.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.