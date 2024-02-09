Alok K. Agrawal Sells 28,523 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 28,523 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.26, for a total transaction of C$1,034,243.98.

Alok K. Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Alok K. Agrawal purchased 19,657 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.88 per share, with a total value of C$705,293.16.

CLS opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.05.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

