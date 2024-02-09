Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 398,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,161,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,047,000 after acquiring an additional 981,144 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

