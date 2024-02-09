Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Altius Minerals traded as low as C$16.87 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 7570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of C$781.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile



Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

