Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Major Shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha Buys 600,000 Shares

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $18.98 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Alto Neuroscience Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

