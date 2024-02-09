Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Major Shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha Buys 600,000 Shares

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alto Neuroscience Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $18.98 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $24.00.
About Alto Neuroscience
