Amalgamated Bank Acquires 12,545 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 225.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 46.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 132.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.5 %

Morningstar stock opened at $276.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 167.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,209 shares of company stock worth $19,434,668. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

