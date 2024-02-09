Amalgamated Bank Acquires 515 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

