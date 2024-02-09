Amalgamated Bank Buys 10,575 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

