Amalgamated Bank Buys 274 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

CINF opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

