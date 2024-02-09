Amalgamated Bank Buys 857 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wingstop by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 0.5 %

WING stock opened at $294.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 127.89, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $298.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.