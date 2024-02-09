Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3 %

NDAQ stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

