Amalgamated Bank Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 270.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

