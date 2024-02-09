Amalgamated Bank Has $3.96 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNW. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LNW opened at $85.45 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $89.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder



Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Articles

