Amalgamated Bank Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LVS opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

