Amalgamated Bank Has $4.17 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 58.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after buying an additional 1,951,783 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

