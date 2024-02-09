Amalgamated Bank Has $4.29 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.22 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.