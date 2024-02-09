Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 111.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in First American Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

First American Financial stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

