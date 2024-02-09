Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 271.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 53.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 295,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

AZPN stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.41. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

