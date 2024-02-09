Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,424 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

