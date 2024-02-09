Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $496.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Insider Activity at Amarin

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 394,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 705.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 398,648 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 740,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.