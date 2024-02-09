AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $742.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

