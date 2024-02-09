Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.