Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 220.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Amedisys worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMED

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.